Lincoln National Corp Acquires 5,478 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.2 %

NVO stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.28. 4,166,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $571.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

