SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) Trading 15.1% Higher

SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 30,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 217,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
SolarMax Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarMax Technology
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SolarMax Technology stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
SolarMax Technology Company Profile
SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; financing the sale of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.
