Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $39.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,526. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

