Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.98. The company had a trading volume of 118,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.78. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $113.12 and a one year high of $159.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.