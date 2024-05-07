Lincoln National Corp Purchases 18,968 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.70% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $25,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 795.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. 157,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,064. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

