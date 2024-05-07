Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 312,453 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.