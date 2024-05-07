Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VSS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.58. The company had a trading volume of 749,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,689. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

