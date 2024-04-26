Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $3,300.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2,825.00.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,057.68.

NYSE:CMG traded up $44.54 on Thursday, hitting $3,156.51. 23,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,875. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,768.64 and a 1 year high of $3,175.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,811.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,416.65. The company has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

