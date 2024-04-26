Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on May 22nd

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.
Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Colony Bankcorp has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Colony Bankcorp Price Performance
CBAN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,129. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $192.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
