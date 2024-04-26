Barclays Boosts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $189.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $181.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

UHS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.27. 125,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.10. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $183.61.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.