Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Melius Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.41.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $165.98. 588,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,674,176. Boeing has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

