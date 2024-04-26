Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Chemed by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Chemed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $573.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.66. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on CHE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.