Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $127.28 Million

Request (REQ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Request has a market cap of $127.28 million and $2.01 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011621 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001595 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,283.38 or 1.00073730 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012941 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12579795 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $2,630,347.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

