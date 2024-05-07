Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,402 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $98,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.04. 928,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,500. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.73. The stock has a market cap of $385.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.