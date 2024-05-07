Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. Energizer also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-3.30 EPS.

Energizer Stock Down 1.5 %

Energizer stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,931. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENR. Barclays cut their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

