Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

COLM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,514. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $88.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,530,000 after purchasing an additional 366,854 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,910,000 after buying an additional 173,291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,957,000 after purchasing an additional 305,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,745,000 after buying an additional 104,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

