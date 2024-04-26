Community Bank N.A. Has $51,000 Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,512,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 37,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,918,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,747,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 1.9 %

WTM traded down $33.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,750.84. 2,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,760.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,603.01. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,319.05 and a twelve month high of $1,849.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

