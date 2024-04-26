Creditcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $231.41 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $231.41 million and $10.66 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002174 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

