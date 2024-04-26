Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Dana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,959. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Dana will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

