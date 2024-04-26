Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE DFIN traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.20. 50,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after purchasing an additional 508,638 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,384,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,343,000 after buying an additional 383,828 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after buying an additional 238,489 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,606,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 112,954 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

