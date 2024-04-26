Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $219.00 at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $216.00 to $219.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.06.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.95. 760,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.45. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

