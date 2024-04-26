Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Metals Acquisition Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:MTAL)

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metals Acquisition’s FY2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:MTAL traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.36. 67,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Metals Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 10.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 64,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.