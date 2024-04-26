Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.27. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$112.33. 172,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$118.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$108.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$104.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. Insiders have sold a total of 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,715 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.