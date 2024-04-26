Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HOG. Citigroup upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

HOG traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. 1,948,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,034. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

