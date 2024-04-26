Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Arcosa worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 533.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACA stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.74 and a twelve month high of $89.07.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACA

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.