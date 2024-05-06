Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 1.5 %
Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $413.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
