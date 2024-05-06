U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total transaction of $141,146.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,833,828 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $385.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.40 and a 200 day moving average of $350.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.