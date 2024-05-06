Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 563 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $44.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

