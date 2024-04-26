International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 215

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 215 ($2.66) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 176.15 ($2.18) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 137 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 182 ($2.25). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.65, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

