Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) PT Lowered to GBX 425 at Royal Bank of Canada

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 475 ($5.87) to GBX 425 ($5.25) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WOSG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.16) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.43) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday.

Watches of Switzerland Group stock opened at GBX 334.20 ($4.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £800.64 million, a PE ratio of 759.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. Watches of Switzerland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 899.50 ($11.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 374.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 492.46.

In other Watches of Switzerland Group news, insider Ian Carter bought 50,000 shares of Watches of Switzerland Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £188,500 ($232,831.03). 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

