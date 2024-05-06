M&T Bank Corp Sells 12,212 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $105.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $110.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.04.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

