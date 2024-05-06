Arko (ARKO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Arko to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arko to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arko Stock Performance

Arko stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $494.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.36. Arko has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of Arko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Further Reading

