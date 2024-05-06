iSpecimen (ISPC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 111.81% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

iSpecimen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ISPC opened at $0.26 on Monday. iSpecimen has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.