L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FSTR

L.B. Foster Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $264.38 million, a PE ratio of 185.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.85% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.