M&T Bank Corp Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,563 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,239 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 49,621 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,494.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 233,902 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $44.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

