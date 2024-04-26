Iradimed (IRMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Iradimed has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.330-0.350 EPS.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Iradimed to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed Price Performance

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.76. 7,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,167. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. Iradimed has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRMD

About Iradimed

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.