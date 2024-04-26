Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Lowered to $238.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $241.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.63.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.21. 115,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,228. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $156.80 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

