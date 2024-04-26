Truist Financial Boosts Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $145.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STRA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STRA

Strategic Education Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.91. The company had a trading volume of 117,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,458. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $119.49.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $290.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 118,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.