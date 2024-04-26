Methanex (TSE:MX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.48, reports. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

Methanex Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$65.24 on Friday. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$50.57 and a 52 week high of C$69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$61.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.94.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

