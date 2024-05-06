Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,938. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

