Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Barnes Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of B traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 128,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on B

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.