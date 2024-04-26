Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRU. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$77.86.

Metro Price Performance

TSE:MRU opened at C$70.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.61. Metro has a 12-month low of C$65.43 and a 12-month high of C$78.88.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.63 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Research analysts expect that Metro will post 4.2576393 EPS for the current year.

Metro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

