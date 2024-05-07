USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $298,140.53

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $92.09 million and approximately $298,140.53 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001291 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,931.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.38 or 0.00748261 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00064766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00101475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.82195332 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $297,293.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.