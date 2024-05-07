OriginTrail (TRAC) Achieves Market Cap of $359.92 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $359.92 million and $2.95 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,626,840 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars.

