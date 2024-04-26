National Bankshares Trims Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Target Price to C$119.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$121.00 to C$119.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CP. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$120.63.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$112.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

