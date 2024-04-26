NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at CIBC

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVA. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.03.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVA

NuVista Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NVA stock opened at C$12.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.69. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$13.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.85.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 29.12%. On average, research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.5681818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NuVista Energy

In other NuVista Energy news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000,000.00. 22.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.