Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of OR stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 0.99. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $17.96.
Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 295,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 302,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
