TD Securities Raises AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$7.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial cut AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.88.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOS

AirBoss of America Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AirBoss of America stock traded up C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$5.91. 19,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,898. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$3.65 and a 52 week high of C$7.85. The company has a market cap of C$160.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$126.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Equities research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.6962677 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.