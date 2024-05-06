Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Increased to C$1,800.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FFH. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,820.83.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

TSE:FFH traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1,543.44. 17,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,980. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$910.44 and a 1 year high of C$1,563.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,486.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,336.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 193.642409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. Also, Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1,509.40 per share, with a total value of C$150,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,433,930. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and sold 4,572 shares valued at $5,835,859. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.