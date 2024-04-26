Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 801 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,148,402,000 after purchasing an additional 994,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,592,010,000 after buying an additional 195,512 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after buying an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,776,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,683,961,000 after acquiring an additional 217,567 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

DIS stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,738,861. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $205.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

